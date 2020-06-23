Glen Carbon man charged with aggravated robbery

Allen

A Glen Carbon man was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery after an investigation of a robbery Monday night at Casey’s General Store on West Main Street in Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon police officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a 911 call of a robbery to Casey’s General Store on West Main Street. Arriving immediately on scene, officers searched the area where the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. Police officers from Maryville, Edwardsville, Pontoon Beach, and Troy, as well as Madison County deputies and Illinois State Police troopers, also responded to the area to assist with the investigation.

Glen Carbon K9 Griff tracked the escape route of the suspect to his residence. With additional assistance from the Glen Carbon Drone Team and use of area license plate reader cameras, officers soon located and arrested the robbery suspect without incident.

As a result of this investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant of arrest for Ricky L. Allen, 35, of the 40 block of Cobblestone Lane in Glen Carbon for aggravated robbery, a Class 1 Felony.

Judge Richard Tognarelli signed Allen’s warrant of arrest and set his bond at $250,000. Allen is in custody at the Madison County Jail.

