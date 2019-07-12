Glen Carbon police arrest five for DUI during enforcement campaign

Glen Carbon police

The Glen Carbon Police Department made five impaired driving arrests during the recent Fourth of July Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Lt. Wayne White said.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads and encourage seat belt use.

The Glen Carbon Police Department joined forces with more than 160 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the crackdown, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The law enforcement effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket programs.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter