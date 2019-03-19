Glen Carbon police arrest two impaired drivers over St. Patrick’s weekend

Glen Carbon police

The Glen Carbon Police Department announced it made two DUI arrests and one unlicensed driver arrest during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“Because of the efforts by our community leaders to spread the word about alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, the streets were safer during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” Lt. Wayne White said. “We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason — to save lives.”

The Glen Carbon Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the enforcement campaign.

The campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter