Glen Carbon Police Department begins Fourth of July crackdown

× Expand police

The Glen Carbon Police Department announced plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement, with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run from June 17 through July 8 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Lt. Wayne White. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use drugs. Our officers will be out in full force to keep impaired drivers off the road.”

The Glen Carbon Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 160 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

“This Fourth of July, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence,” Lt. Wayne White said.

Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. Not only is it the law, it’s your best defense against an impaired driver.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter