Glen Carbon police issue 358 citations during distracted driving campaign

From April 1-30, the Glen Carbon Police Department participated in Illinois’ distracted driving enforcement campaign, bringing awareness to area residents and issuing 358 citations. Increased enforcement was part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Glen Carbon, and often has life-altering consequence,” Lt. Wayne White said. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to reduce distracted driving.”

During the campaign, the Glen Carbon Police Department issued:

204 electronic communication device citations

5 seat belt citations

1 child car seat citations

Made 4 warrant arrests

Made 6 driving suspended/revoked license arrests

18 uninsured motorists

37 speeding citations

2 reckless driving citations

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but Glen Carbon Police will continue stopping drivers for this deadly behavior,” White said.

The distracted driving enforcement campaign is supported through federal funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

