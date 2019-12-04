Glen Carbon police release Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

Glen Carbon police

The Glen Carbon Police Department made 89 traffic stops during the Thanksgiving traffic enforcement period. In addition to the traffic enforcement effort, officers also installed car seats in two vehicles during the campaign period.

Citations and arrests

1 warrant arrest

2 suspended/revoked licenses arrests

5 uninsured motorists

4 speeding citations

4 improper passing of emergency vehicle citations

18 distracted driving citations

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place Nov. 22-Dec. 2.

During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

This law enforcement effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns.

