Glen Carbon police to be out in force for St. Patrick’s Day

The Glen Carbon Police Department will conduct special patrols this St. Patrick’s Day to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts. Celebrated throughout the country, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays of the year because of the number of drunk drivers on the road. If you’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance, plan ahead for a sober ride home.

“We urge our community residents and visitors to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly,” Lt. Wayne White said. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help ensure that everyone makes it home safely.”

Before the green beer starts flowing, remember to designate a sober driver. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, have a sober friend or family member pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off. Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive impaired and always buckle up — it’s your best defense in a crash.

Pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re a designated driver, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

