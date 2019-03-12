Glen Carbon police to join in St. Patrick’s weekend enforcement effort

Glen Carbon police

The Glen Carbon Police Department will conduct special patrols over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend to arrest impaired drivers and encourage using seat belts. Officers will be out in force each night from Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re urging you to plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day festivities,” Lt. Wayne White said. “Don’t ever drive under the influence of alcohol or any drug. It’s not just about you. There are other people on the roads who are impacted by your decisions.”

If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party:

Remember, you can be held liable if someone you serve is involved in an impaired driving crash.

Make sure your guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with sober drivers.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Download a ride-sharing app on your phone to help partygoers, and keep phone numbers for local cab companies handy.

Take keys away from anyone who is trying to drive impaired.

If you’re going out for St. Patrick’s Day:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time, and give that person your keys.

If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use ride-sharing, have a sober friend or family member pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off.

Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive impaired.

Buckle up — it’s your best defense in a crash.

Pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. Designated drivers should remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is part of the Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket programs supported through federal funds administered by IDOT.

