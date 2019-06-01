Glen Carbon police write 15 seat belt citations during Click It or Ticket campaign

Glen Carbon police

Between May 10 and 28, the Glen Carbon Police Department participated in the annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat-belt enforcement campaign to highlight the importance of seat-belt use through enforcement and community outreach. This campaign brings awareness to area residents and resulted in 15 citations issued for seat-belt violations during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year.

“We believe our enforcement efforts saves lives and raises awareness in our community,” Lt. Wayne White said. “Seat belts save lives. Issuing citations is not our goal, but if that’s what it takes to remind people of the importance of such a simple action, so be it.”

Illinois’ seat belt use rate is nearly 95 percent, but unbelted occupants disproportionately account for more than half of those killed in crashes. The Click It or Ticket campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who still don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling on the road.

The Glen Carbon Police Department is proud to boast a seat belt compliance rate of 97 percent,” a department press release states. “Simply put, drivers know if they are stopped for not buckling up in Glen Carbon, they will be issued a citation.”

During the 11-day mobilization, Glen Carbon police issued:

15 seat belt citations

1 DUI arrest

1 felony arrest

1 warrant arrest

3 uninsured motorists

21 speeding citations

For more information on the Click It or Ticket campaign, visit BuckleUpIllinois.org.