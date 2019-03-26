Glen Carbon recognized as one of state’s safest communities

Glen Carbon police

SafeWise, the leading resource for all things safety and security, announced Monday the release of its 50 safest cities in Illinois report for 2019 — with 72 percent of the cities reporting fewer than 10 total violent crimes. The village of Glen Carbon came in at number 42 overall in Illinois.

To identify the cities with the best safety records, SafeWise analysts looked at the number of violent crimes reported in the 2017 FBI Unified Crime Report, the most recent data available. They also calculated the number of violent crime incidents per 1,000 people in each city. Analysts established population thresholds and, in the event of a tie, property crimes were considered. Glen Carbon reported a violent crime rate of 0.54 and a property crime rate of 6.93 per 1,000 residents.

“The Glen Carbon Police Department works side by side with the citizens we serve to create a partnership of mutual respect and trust, which leads to a high standard of living in one of the safest communities in the United States,” a police department press release states. “Our mission is to work tirelessly to make our community a better and safer place to visit and live every day. Though we are proud of our ranking on the SafeWise List, we are not satisfied. We will continue to do everything we can to make Glen Carbon the number 1 safest community not just in Illinois, but in the United States.”

