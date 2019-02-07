Glen Carbon Village Hall and Firehouse is added to national registry

IDNR

The Glen Carbon Village Hall and Firehouse is among 30 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

The building, constructed in 1910, was the community’s first purpose-built government facility. When first constructed, the fire hall was in the lower level and the upper level was used for meetings and conducting village business. Situated on one of the highest points in Glen Carbon, the bell on top of Village Hall could be heard for miles and was used to alert the firefighters, in an emergency at the coal mines, and to toll a death knell for the funeral of a firefighter. Over time the building housed the village offices, library, fire department, and served as the meeting place of the Village Board, library, and fire department. It served as the Village Hall until 1954, when the village government moved its offices to the Glen Carbon Grade School.

The National Park Service adds places to the register based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the IDNR. The 30 places were added throughout 2018.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation. Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register. Together, they represent a cross section of the Prairie State’s history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.

In general, properties have to be more than 50 years old to be eligible. A listing places no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for financial incentives.

