Godfrey administrator issues notice about crossing closure

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising residents and motorists to plan for temporary detours today (Monday, April 20) and Tuesday when Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the Alby Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance.

Work will begin at 8 p.m. Monday, April 20. and will continue until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Afterward, the crossing will be opened to traffic.

Local first responder agencies (fire, police, EMS) have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should consider alternate routes to navigate the area during the temporary shutdown.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter