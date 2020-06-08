Godfrey administrator reminds residents of railroad closure

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is reminding local residents and motorists to prepare and plan for temporary detours announced last month by Kansas City Southern Railroad, which will be temporarily closing the Illinois 111 railroad crossing between Ingham and Bethany lanes to conduct maintenance and repair work Thursday and Friday.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and continue until 3 p.m. Friday, June 12; afterward the crossing will be opened to traffic.

Sichra stated the railroad will coordinate the closure and detour route with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Madison County because Humbert Road and that section of Bethany Lane are maintained by the county. A marked detour will guide motorists around the closure.

Local first responder and mutual aid agencies have been notified of the closure. Residents and motorists should also try to avoid the area and consider alternate routes.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter