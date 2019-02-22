Godfrey candidate to host meet and greet

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Godfrey village trustee candidate Virginia Woulfe-Beile will host a meet and greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Ranch House restaurant, 3330 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. She is a candidate in the April 2 consolidated election.

Woulfe-Beile wants to engage residents in discussions about their concerns and hear their ideas about the issues Godfrey faces as it grows. She’s eager to share how her 30 years experience in municipal governments and nonprofits can have a positive impact on Godfrey’s long-term planning, and transportation and sustainability matters.

Woulfe-Beile encouraged Godfrey residents to attend this informative session.

