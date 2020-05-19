Godfrey church to have food drive May 27

× Expand canned food

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, will hold a food drive from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, to benefit Crisis Food Center.

"We know there a lot of folks in need right now, and this is our way of doing what we can to help," Church Council President Stacey Noble Loveland said.

Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Donors should not get out of their cars.

"All of our volunteers will be masked and gloved and will unload the donations," Noble Loveland said. "We want to make this as easy for everyone as possible."

All nonperishable food donations are welcome, and they are particularly in need of diapers, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Make check payable to Resurrection Lutheran Church and write Crisis Food Center in the memo line.

