Godfrey church to host food and school supply drive on Aug. 12

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey will hold a food drive to benefit Crisis Food Center along with a back-to-school supply drive to benefit the Alton School District from 10 a.m.- noon Wednesday, Aug. 12. Donors should arrive on the parking lot but remain in their cars. Volunteers, who will be masked and gloved, will remove the items for donation.

"We know there is still a great need in our community for food donations," Church Council President Stacey Noble Loveland stated. "We want to do our part to assist with this need. In addition, it is back to school time and we know that students will be in need of school supplies."

Resurrection will be collecting non-perishable food items, along with hygiene items, diapers and cleaning supplies. School supplies needed include, pencils, erasers, folders, crayons, glue sticks, notebooks, loose leaf paper, backpacks, etc.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Make checks payable to Resurrection Lutheran and notate either Crisis Food Center or Back to School on the memo line.

"Your generous donations are much appreciated," Noble-Loveland said.

