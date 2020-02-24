Godfrey committee addresses climate protection, energy efficiency

The village of Godfrey Climate Protection & Energy Efficiency Committee was established to improve energy efficiency in municipal operations, protect the environment, educate residents about energy efficiency and climate change, and improve quality of life in Godfrey.

Since its inception in 2014, the committee has worked closely with the Sierra Club and Lewis and Clark Community College to complete projects that have a positive impact on both the community and the environment. The committee developed the Godfrey Sustainability Plan, which covers everything from climate change to wastewater treatment and makes community-specific recommendations for reducing emissions and increasing sustainability within the village.

The village wants to lead by example and inspire residents to learn more about climate protection and energy efficiency. At the municipal level, the village has significantly reduced its paper use by utilizing the electronic program BoardDocs to share information with the Godfrey Board of Trustees and residents at meetings. BoardDocs has reduced paper consumption by approximately seven reams of paper per meeting. The village utilizes a solar-powered sign at Village Hall. They installed energy-efficient lighting in multiple municipal buildings including Village Hall, the Madison County Sheriff substation, the sewer department, the street department, and various lift stations. The village has installed energy-efficient streetlights and traffic lights throughout the community.

Village leaders say they hope residents will take advantage of both its online resources and events that promote climate protection and energy efficiency in 2020. The village provides environmental resources to residents via its website, including links to Air Now, an air quality tool. The village supports RideFinders in efforts to improve air quality by reducing traffic congestion. This is a great opportunity for residents to save on gas and vehicle maintenance as well. The committee hosts an annual paper shredding and e-waste drive to help Godfrey residents properly recycle unwanted items. The committee distributes literature on how to promote the welfare of pollinators and native plants at the Godfrey Corn Festival.

Learn more about the committee on the village's website or call (618) 466-3324. Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, is open 7:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The village Facebook page provides updates on village activities.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter