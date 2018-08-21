Godfrey e-waste collection drive set for next month

GODFREY | The village’s Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Co. are hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.  

The recycling day is only open to Godfrey residents, and a form of identification is required. The drive will be from 9-11:30 a.m. or until the truck is full.

The event is not open to businesses and participants will not be permitted to drop off items.

Acceptable items include but are not limited to:

  • Computers, flat-screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, etc.
  • Flat-screen TVs — all sizes
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
  • VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable and satellite)
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • Video game consoles, digital video disc players and recorders, portable digital music players
  • Non-ferrous metals
  • Metal office furniture (metal desks, file cabinets, etc.)
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
  • Old motors, non-PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
  • CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs
  • * Voucher program for TVs: there is a small fee incurred to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs based on size.

Limited items

  • One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be a fee of $5 to $10)

Will not accept (including but not limited to; additional charges may apply if any items below are collected during the drive): 

  • Alkaline batteries
  • Light bulbs
  • DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, or cassette tapes
  • Radioactive materials and flammable materials
  • Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint)
  • Household smoke detectors, i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)
  • Non-electronics (tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing or dirt)
  • Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)
  • PCBs (capacitors, transformers, ballast)
  • Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment
  • Devices containing mercury
  • Equipment containing asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes
  • Other hazardous materials (pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches)

