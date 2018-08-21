Godfrey e-waste collection drive set for next month

GODFREY | The village’s Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Co. are hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.

The recycling day is only open to Godfrey residents, and a form of identification is required. The drive will be from 9-11:30 a.m. or until the truck is full.

The event is not open to businesses and participants will not be permitted to drop off items.

Acceptable items include but are not limited to:

Computers, flat-screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, etc.

Flat-screen TVs — all sizes

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable and satellite)

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Video game consoles, digital video disc players and recorders, portable digital music players

Non-ferrous metals

Metal office furniture (metal desks, file cabinets, etc.)

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non-PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs

* Voucher program for TVs: there is a small fee incurred to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs based on size.

Limited items

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be a fee of $5 to $10)

Will not accept (including but not limited to; additional charges may apply if any items below are collected during the drive):

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, or cassette tapes

Radioactive materials and flammable materials

Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint)

Household smoke detectors, i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)

Non-electronics (tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing or dirt)

Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)

PCBs (capacitors, transformers, ballast)

Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment

Devices containing mercury

Equipment containing asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes

Other hazardous materials (pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches)

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter