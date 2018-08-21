Godfrey e-waste collection drive set for next month

GODFREY | The village’s Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Co. are hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.
The recycling day is only open to Godfrey residents, and a form of identification is required. The drive will be from 9-11:30 a.m. or until the truck is full.
The event is not open to businesses and participants will not be permitted to drop off items.
Acceptable items include but are not limited to:
- Computers, flat-screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, etc.
- Flat-screen TVs — all sizes
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable and satellite)
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Video game consoles, digital video disc players and recorders, portable digital music players
- Non-ferrous metals
- Metal office furniture (metal desks, file cabinets, etc.)
- Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
- Old motors, non-PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs
- * Voucher program for TVs: there is a small fee incurred to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs based on size.
Limited items
- One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be a fee of $5 to $10)
Will not accept (including but not limited to; additional charges may apply if any items below are collected during the drive):
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, or cassette tapes
- Radioactive materials and flammable materials
- Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint)
- Household smoke detectors, i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)
- Non-electronics (tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing or dirt)
- Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)
- PCBs (capacitors, transformers, ballast)
- Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment
- Devices containing mercury
- Equipment containing asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes
- Other hazardous materials (pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches)