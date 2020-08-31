Godfrey educator earns $2,500 Teacher Appreciation Scholarship

× Expand Western Governors University Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler virtually presents the scholarship to Leanne Thompson of Godfrey.

Leanne Thompson of Godfrey was surprised by a $2,500 Teacher Appreciation Scholarship to Western Governors University.

The scholarship is designed to help teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or to assist aspiring teachers in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding career as an educator.

Thompson, a paraprofessional at Jersey Community Middle School in the Jersey School District, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in elementary education from WGU. She was virtually presented with the scholarship Aug. 12 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler.

