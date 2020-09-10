Godfrey electronics recycling event set for Sept. 19

alexlmx alexlmx - stock.adobe.com
recycling trashcan with household and appliances , 3D rendering isolated on white background
The Village Climate Protection Committee is hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling from 9 a.m. to noon (or until truck is full) Saturday, Sept. 19, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road. The recycling day is for Godfrey residents only; an ID is required.
This is a residential recycling drive; no businesses are allowed. Participants must be present for drive; no drop-offs are permitted.
Accepted items include:
• Computers, monitors, printers, cables, keyboards, computer mouse, etc.
• CRT, console, plasma, flat screen and projection TVs
• Digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
• Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, clocks, fax machines, scanners, etc.
• Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment.
• Industrial machinery and equipment
• Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
• VCR, DVD players, stereos, DVD player/recorder, portable digital music players, cable/satellite
• Home electronics, blenders, toasters, microwaves, etc.
• Video game consoles
• Holiday lights and metal decorations
• Communication machinery and equipment
• UPS battery backups
• Rechargeable batteries (lead acid, nickel acid, lithium ion, cellphone batteries, etc.)
• Lamps and light bulbs (fluorescent linear lamps, circular/U blend, compacts (no ballast), CFL/compact (with ballast), incandescent, halogen, HID (MV-MH-HPS-LPS), broken lamps, neon/ultra violet lamps, plastic coated/covered lamps)
• White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
• Non-ferrous metals
• Metal office furniture
• Lawn equipment: tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
• Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
• Old motors, non PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment
• Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
Will not accept (including but not limited to):
• DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes
• Remanufactured ink or toner
• Radioactive or flammable materials
• Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
• Household smoke detectors
• Non-electronics (tires, wood, office waste, roofing, dirt, etc.)
• Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
• PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
• Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs
• Devices containing mercury
• Equipment containing asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological
wastes
• Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches)
• Construction materials
• Textiles