Godfrey electronics recycling event set for Sept. 19

The Village Climate Protection Committee is hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling from 9 a.m. to noon (or until truck is full) Saturday, Sept. 19, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road. The recycling day is for Godfrey residents only; an ID is required. 

This is a residential recycling drive; no businesses are allowed. Participants must be present for drive; no drop-offs are permitted.

Accepted items include:

• Computers, monitors, printers, cables, keyboards, computer mouse, etc. 

• CRT, console, plasma, flat screen and projection TVs 

• Digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers 

• Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, clocks, fax machines, scanners, etc. 

• Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. 

• Industrial machinery and equipment 

• Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment 

• VCR, DVD players, stereos, DVD player/recorder, portable digital music players, cable/satellite 

• Home electronics, blenders, toasters, microwaves, etc. 

• Video game consoles 

• Holiday lights and metal decorations 

• Communication machinery and equipment 

• UPS battery backups 

• Rechargeable batteries (lead acid, nickel acid, lithium ion, cellphone batteries, etc.) 

• Lamps and light bulbs (fluorescent linear lamps, circular/U blend, compacts (no ballast), CFL/compact (with ballast), incandescent, halogen, HID (MV-MH-HPS-LPS), broken lamps, neon/ultra violet lamps, plastic coated/covered lamps) 

• White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc. 

• Non-ferrous metals 

• Metal office furniture 

• Lawn equipment: tools, old mowers, tillers, etc. 

• Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers 

• Old motors, non PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment 

• Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items 

Will not accept (including but not limited to): 

• DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes 

• Remanufactured ink or toner 

• Radioactive or flammable materials 

• Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint) 

• Household smoke detectors 

• Non-electronics (tires, wood, office waste, roofing, dirt, etc.) 

• Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells) 

• PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast) 

• Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs 

• Devices containing mercury 

• Equipment containing asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological 

wastes 

• Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches) 

• Construction materials 

• Textiles 