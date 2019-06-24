Godfrey eyeing splash pad, connector trail projects

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager The recreational path would connect Glazebrook and La Vista parks in Godfrey. × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted photo Splash pads are outdoor play areas with sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices or structures that spray water. Prev Next

The village of Godfrey is hoping two separate grants will help fund some exciting improvements to the village’s parks.

The Godfrey Village Board recently gave the go-ahead for its Parks and Recreation Department to move ahead with application for grants to build a splash pad at Glazebrook Park and to construct a trail that connects the park to La Vista Park. The $250,000 grant for the splash pad would be administered by the American Water Charitable Foundation and the National Recreation and Park Association, and the $750,000 grant for the trail would come from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

A splash pad is an outdoor play area with sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices or structures that spray water. Splash pads are becoming increasingly popular forms of recreation around the country for kids and families when temperatures peak during the summer months.

The application process for that project will be completed and submitted by July 12. The results of the application will be known later this year. Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart said he and City Engineer Rich Beran are working on the application.

“If it is approved, the project will have to be completed in the year 2020,” Strubhart said.

The trail would be part of a larger master trail plan which will include connectors to local subdivisions and schools.

“The trail will be used for walking, running and bicycling,” said Strubhart.

He pointed out that getting the community to be more mobile is key to enhancing the quality of life for everyone living in the area.

“The connectors would provide safe access to recreation areas throughout the area," he said. "You would eventually be able to ride a bicycle from Godfrey to Edwardsville.”

Strubhart said historical data shows access to recreational paths also increases home values.

The application deadline for the connector trail is Dec. 6. Results of the application will be known by the spring of 2020.