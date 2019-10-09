Godfrey Fire Protection District one of two in nation to receive technology grant

Godfrey Fire Protection District

During National Fire Prevention Week, Google Nest has teamed up with The Leary Firefighters Foundation to award the Godfrey Fire Protection District a $25,000 grant for new technology.

Google Nest, manufacturer of the Nest Protect Smoke and CO alarm, and the foundation, founded by actor and activist Denis Leary, have partnered for the fourth annual Thank You Grant in 2019. The grant will award two fire departments across the country with $25,000 grants for new Google technology and equipment, so they are better equipped to serve their communities.

In March, the Godfrey Fire Protection District experienced tragedy when Jacob Ringering, a captain and technical rescue officer, suffered fatal injuries in the line of duty after a partial collapse of a home. Three other firefighters were injured in the blaze and continue to deal with the aftermath of the event.

Google’s partnership with the foundation has distributed about $100,000 in technology to fire departments across the country, including 2019 recipients the Godfrey Fire Protection District and the Clinton Fire Department in Iowa.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter