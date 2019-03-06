Godfrey firefighter dies of injuries

× Expand Fire

A Godfrey firefighter has died from injuries after part of a burning house collapsed, injuring three other firefighters.

A press release from the Godfrey Fire Protection District identified the firefighter as Capt. Jacob “Jake” Ringering. Firefighter Luke Warner was transported by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital and is in stable condition.

The fire district has scheduled a press conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residential structure fire at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday at 4064 Culp Lane. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Fosterburg Fire Department to the scene, which requested mutual aid from the Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey and Godfrey fire departments.

As firefighters were battling the fire, part of the structure collapsed, injuring four firefighters. Alton Memorial Ambulance, Lifestar Ambulance and Survival Flight helicopter were summoned to the scene to transport the injured firefighters to St. Louis area hospitals. Two of the firefighters have since been treated and released.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

