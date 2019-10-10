Godfrey leaders to dedicate bench in memory of Eldon “Twirp” Williams

Mayor Mike McCormick announced Godfrey officials will hold a bench dedication ceremony to honor the life of Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane.

Williams, an Air Force veteran and beloved figure in the community, had served for multiple decades in local government dating all the way back to the late 1950s starting as a justice of the peace. He spent 40 years as Godfrey’s tax assessor and finally served several terms as a village trustee, serving as chairman of the Public Safety Committee and mayor pro tem. He was also a renowned Realtor for Landmark Realty.

The bench, between the concession stand (near the patio area) and the pond, will be dedicated to Williams’ memory. Village officials are extending the invitation to the community so everyone can join them in celebrating his life.

