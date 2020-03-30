Godfrey mayor asks residents to show appreciation to essential workers

× Expand Michele - stock.adobe.com 22 juin Crépuscule

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released the following statement:

A Godfrey resident and good friend of mine reached out to me with a suggestion that I really like.

Let’s “Light Up Godfrey” on Thursday night, April 2. Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone turned on all their porch and yard lights in support of all the first responders, grocery workers, medical workers, transportation/delivery workers, and any other essential employees needed to keep our community going (and safe) during these difficult times. Wouldn’t it be great to show our appreciation for what they do for our community?

I ask that you pass the message on, text or share on social media/Facebook to all your family and friends to spread the word.

Please join me on April 2 as we come together as a community for this “small sign of appreciation” we can do as a group to show those who serve us, our gratitude for all they do for us.

