Godfrey mayor reconsiders use of parks

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

Mayor Mike McCormick will be re-evaluating whether Godfrey’s parks should remain open as the COVID-19 crisis progresses and community spread increases in the area.

McCormick, his staff and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have been diligently keeping a close eye on park activity over the past couple weeks to gauge if people are heeding the call to social distance.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) specifically recommends that people get fresh air and take regular walks, but that they are to give each other plenty of space,” McCormick said. “We responded by closing everything in the parks except the walking trails to support the CDC’s directive and promote a healthy community.”

“As this health crisis progresses, and if we see groups congregating or people not social distancing, we may have to shut everything down just like some of the other communities that had the same problems,” he said. “I’d hate for the acts of poor judgement by few people to ruin it for everyone else who are diligently following the guidelines, but we’ll do what we have to do if we get to that point - it’s all about safety.”

The mayor will continue to check parks activity and traffic over the next couple weeks to evaluate if they can remain open.