Godfrey mayor urges caution amid COVID-19 surge

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Mayor Mike McCormick stands outside Godfrey Village Hall.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick is advising residents of his concern that, because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health may announce reinstating previous restrictions.

The concern is that once the region hits an 8 percent or greater positivity rate for three consecutive days, they would begin gradually rolling the area back to Phase 3 if positivity rates do not begin declining.

McCormick said he is especially worried about local businesses that are just now beginning to recover from the financial strain incurred from the previous stay-at-home restrictions that lasted for several months.

“We’ve worked so hard to help our businesses stay afloat during these unprecedented times, but we have so much ahead of us to do,” he said. “I’m just asking people to think of others, follow the IDPH/CDC guidelines to social distance, wear a mask and ensure hand-washing. What we do as individuals can potentially impact the entire economic engine of our community.”

