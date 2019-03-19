Godfrey officials to sign up residents for Code Red notifications

× Expand Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra consults with a resident about severe weather and home disaster planning.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced Tuesday that Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s public safety administrator, will be holding a Code Red drive from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, in conjunction with early voting to help educate and prepare residents for the 2019 severe weather season.

The callback system known as Code Red is operated by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell, email or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. The service is free to those who sign up.

Sichra, who has been working for the village for a half a decade representing its emergency management interests, has an extensive safety background that involves nearly 30 years of experience working in municipal public safety positions.

Sichra’s mission focuses on a “collaborative approach” to provide local municipal support to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency’s Code Red program. Supporting the program also involves educating and preparing the public about disasters and teaching about measures they can take at home to plan, mitigate and prepare.

Sichra will be on hand to assist residents to sign up for the service and have one-on-one consulting to answer questions regarding severe weather, home disaster preparation and pass out literature to educate residents about the home disaster planning process.

Sichra said it’s important for residents to sign up for Code Red, as it may be the only warning they will get to take cover, especially late at night or early in the morning.

“I’m especially thankful to the county EMA staff, Director Todd Fulton, Mary Kate Brown and Tony Falconio for all the hard work they have done toward seeing to the continued success of the Code Red program; we all depend on them,” he said.

McCormick praised Sichra’s dedication over the years educating people and protecting village interests during disasters and encourages everyone to get signed up for Code Red warnings; the service is free and sign-up is available online.

For more information, email Sichra.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter