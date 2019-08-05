Godfrey railroad crossing to close Thursday night

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising residents and motorists to plan for temporary detours Thursday night, when Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the Alby Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance and repair work. Work will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and will continue until 7 a.m. Friday. Afterward the crossing will be opened to traffic.

Local first responder agencies (fire, police, and EMS) have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should also consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

