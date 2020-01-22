Godfrey ready to help with assessment questions, mayor says

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Mayor Mike McCormick stands outside Godfrey Village Hall. The mayor is running for a third term in next April’s election.

Mayor Mike McCormick would like to remind Godfrey residents that while the village dissolved the township offices last year, the village still provides service with inquiries regarding property assessment assistance, specifically to submit the senior homestead exemption (yellow cards) and provide related assistance.

Village officials say there has been misinformation circulating about the village’s capability to assist residents in assessor-related matters since the township was dissolved, and that some residents were even under the impression that they would have to go to the county offices in Edwardsville to submit the “yellow cards” for their exemption, receive assistance or to complete forms.

The village “assessor support” operations have been moved from the old township office to the Parks and Recreation office and requests for assistance are being handled by staff member Jacki Clayton, who previously handled the same operations for the assessor’s office. They have assistance capability, all necessary forms and a staff member ready to help. For information on assessor-related matters, contact (618) 466-4919 or come to Godfrey Village Hall (at the rear entrance) and go to the Parks & Recreation Window at 6810 Godfrey Road.

