Godfrey receives federal grant to resurface Clifton Terrace Road

The village of Godfrey has received a federal grant to resurface Clifton Terrace Road.

After a pre-construction meeting with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the contractor, Mahoney Asphalt, on Wednesday, they will start work on the project on Tuesday, May 28, weather permitting. The road will be open to traffic during construction and flaggers will be present during working hours to assist with the flow of local traffic. The project is expected to take three weeks to complete.

In other village news, Union Pacific Railroad has scheduled another temporary railroad crossing closure for routine maintenance.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is again advising local residents and motorists to start planning for another temporary detour that will affect Tolle Lane from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday for routine maintenance and repair work on the crossing.

Union Pacific Railroad also plans to close the Bethany Lane railroad crossing from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

