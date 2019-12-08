Godfrey recognized for achievements in Green Cities Challenge

The St. Louis Green Business Challenge, a program of the Missouri Botanical Garden, has just completed a 10th year of work with companies across the bi-state region to advance sustainability as a business solution. At an awards celebration Friday in Lakeside Café at the Saint Louis Zoo, 61 businesses, nonprofits and local government entities were recognized for work this year to integrate sustainable policies and practices into their business operations.

Nine municipalities were recognized with Awards of Achievement for their work in the Green Cities Challenge component of this program, including the village of Godfrey. Green Cities participants work with a menu of fundamental sustainability policy and action options, geared toward municipal business operations, and including resources to educate and engage residents.

Godfrey’s Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee has participated in the challenge since 2014. Its accomplishments include composing the Village Sustainability Plan, sponsoring shred-it and electronic recycling events and expanding access to solar energy generation by sponsoring Solarize group solar programs. This year’s focus was on Recycling 101. The committee created recycling education activities and offered them at festivals and community events.

“The establishment of the Stormwater Advisory Committee by the mayor and village participation in the Piasa Creek Watershed study conducted by Heartlands Conservancy are the primary accomplishments and innovations reported for the 2019 Challenge," Committee Chair Virginia Woulfe-Beile said.

Each Green Cities participant chooses to work on measures that will best advance their business goals and fit with company culture. Services include a training seminar, customized coaching, peer-to-peer learning in a report-out seminar, and the opportunity to network and learn at monthly programs. Green Cities work includes measures defined by and geared to help achieve the goals of OneSTL, the regional sustainability plan and targets developed by East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

The St. Louis Green Business Challenge supports companies and local government entities’ voluntary efforts to conserve energy and water, reduce waste through recycling and other practices, advance sustainable transportation options, enhance biodiversity on company property, and educate and engage constituents around sustainable thinking and practice. Program services support each participant in evaluating and acting on sustainability options in ways that optimize cost-effectiveness and efficiency in conjunction with environmental outcomes.

Since the challenge launched in 2010, 233 companies, nonprofits and municipalities have joined the challenge. This participation has engaged about 155,000 employees and nearly 470,000 residents, for a total of 620,000 individuals influenced by this work. Ongoing sustainability commitment is strong: 56 percent of these companies have participated in the challenge for two or more years, 41 percent or three years or more. Twelve companies comprise the Challenge Green Decade Honor Roll, as participants for all 10 program years.

“The Green Business Challenge is a successful and innovative example of how we can use competition and collaboration to improve both the economic and environmental health of our region,” said Bob Woodruff, chief financial officer of the Missouri Botanical Garden. “As delivered by our sustainability division, the EarthWays Center, the garden is proud to lead this challenge to embrace sustainable practices for our business and civic community.”

The St. Louis Green Business Challenge will launch its 11th year of sustainable business services in March, 2020. To learn more, visit www.stlouisgreenchallenge.com.

