Godfrey restricts access to Village Hall

The village of Godfrey released the following statement on its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

In an effort to protect residents and staff and ensure the ongoing continuity of government services, Mayor Mike McCormick has announced Monday that Village Hall will restrict access of its offices to the public effective Wednesday morning, March 18, until further notice.

During the restriction, all village employees will continue to be on site and working to assist any needs a resident may need help with. Doors will be locked to the public but residents can still access any department by making an appointment.

Mayor McCormick states: “We are still here, and ready to help with resident needs, we are just being mindful of the CDC’s social distancing recommendations and this restriction will help us continue providing quality service that will protect our staff and the public.”

All Parks & Recreation events will also be postponed until further notice.

To make an appointment you can call the appropriate department:

Mayor’s Office: (618) 466-3324

Clerk’s Office: (618) 466-3381

Economic Development: (618) 466-3325

Building and Zoning: (618) 466-1206

Parks and Recreation: (618) 466-1483

Public Works: (618) 466-3133

Engineering Department: (618) 466-4319

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter