Godfrey school to host active shooter workshop

The Institute For Childhood Preparedness will host an active shooter training workshop, organized by St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 822 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway.

According to the institute, it is the only company that has specifically designed these trainings for early childcare providers. Since September, the institute has trained more than 13,000 early childhood professionals across 16 states, 9 tribal nations, and Washington, D.C. Instructors are award-winning first responders with experience in early childhood education and with those caring for infants, toddlers, and children.

“We know that the topic of an active shooter situation is scary enough, so we do not simulate any gunshots or active shooter incidents during our trainings,” a press release states. “But we do provide information and case studies on prior mass shootings. Our motto is don’t be scared, be prepared.”

Childcare professionals will learn tactical methods, hands-on exercises, and strategies for responding to an active shooter situation. The institute also provides tools to help childcare professionals develop an individualized active shooter emergency plan.

