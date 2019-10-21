Godfrey to host ribbon-cutting at Glazebrook ballpark

The village of Godfrey will host a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Robert E. Glazebrook Park Baseball/Softball Fields on Stamper Lane.

Mayor Mike McCormick stated he is extremely pleased that this improvement project will benefit the entire community and was completed with grant money from the Metro East Parks District and Madison County, along with village video gaming revenue.

The new LED lighting technology is energy-efficient and designed to cast light directly on the playing field, which reduces the “scatter effect” of light pollution that used to be common with older ballpark lighting systems.

McCormick said while it was important they improve the after-dusk sports play venue capability for the parks, it was also important to look out for the environment by using this advanced technology designed to reduce light pollution and keep energy costs low.

