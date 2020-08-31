Godfrey to temporarily close Glazebrook Park

As part of Godfrey Parks & Recreation’s ongoing soccer field improvement project, the village's contractor Byrne and Jones will be performing “lime stabilization” at Glazebrook Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

During this operation, conditions will be extremely dusty along the walking paths and parking lots so the village will be temporarily closing the park during working hours on those days, out of concern for patrons' safety.

The project is expected to take a couple days (Wednesday and Thursday) and the park will reopen once the work is complete and conditions improve.

Vehicles and drivers operating in the area should also take extra precautions during dusty conditions during those two days.

