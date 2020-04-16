Godfrey Village Board meeting to take place via teleconference

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for April 21, will be held via audio conferencing.

Access to the public will be available to residents by calling 1-408-418-9388 and enter Conference ID 621-645-523 # for the Village Board of Trustees Meeting (on Tuesday). You may join any time during the 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting start time at 6 p.m. This will allow residents to listen to the meeting and make public comments, if they choose.

Callers wishing to make a public comment are asked to notify Village Clerk Bethany Bohn in advance. If citizens wish to email their comments to be read at the meeting, they can do so by emailing clerk@godfreyil.org. Residents may also call the Village Clerk’s Office prior to the meeting at (618) 466-3381 and state their comments to the village clerk to be read at the meeting.

The meeting’s agenda will be available April 17 on BoardDocs and https://godfreyil.org/ .

“We appreciate your patience and understanding with this new process,” a village press release states.

All other committee meetings for the village of Godfrey have been cancelled until further notice.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter