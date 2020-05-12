Godfrey wastewater team celebrates two decades of safety excellence

American Water

Illinois American Water’s village of Godfrey wastewater service team is celebrating two decades of safety excellence. The local wastewater team has gone 20 years without experiencing any lost-time accidents. Illinois American Water acquired the Godfrey wastewater system in November 2019.

“This achievement is a testament to the longtime commitment to safety by the village of Godfrey as well as Illinois American Water’s safety focus,” Illinois American Water Director of Operations Karen Cooper said. “We are proud to be a part of this accomplishment and to recognize our employees.”

To ensure safe work practices, Illinois American Water employees attend regular training. During COVID-19, safety training has continued with online classes and virtual meetings. Illinois American Water has also activated a business continuity plan to provide reliable, high-quality service to customers, and protect employees during this public health crisis.

The company implemented social distancing and is strictly limiting customer contact during emergency in- home appointments. They request that customers follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Employees have also received critical protective equipment including face coverings, hand sanitizer and more. This is in addition to proper personal and work zone protection equipment, chemical-handling requirements and training, work zone safety training, and more.

“For us, safety never takes a day off; it is a daily focus,” said Bernie Sebold, senior manager of Illinois American Water’s Safety and Health Program. “I am proud of our team’s commitment to ensure the safety of the entire team, not only over the last 20 years, but especially in today’s environment with COVID-19 and the impact to the way we operate. Our entire team has embraced new personal protective equipment, social distancing and more.”

“We look out for each other and are continuously evaluating our work environment to prevent injury,” Cooper said. “The work we do is complex and our safety program is a top priority. There is nothing more important than our employees going home in the same condition as they arrived at work, or better.”

