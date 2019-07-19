Godfrey Women’s Club honors late Godfrey firefighter Capt. Jacob ‘Jake’ Ringering

× Expand (From left, front row) Allison Ringering, Ginger Woodman, Pam Whisler, Godfrey Fire Chief Eric Kambarian, (back row) firefighter Jacob Elder, Lt. Chris Dennison, Capt. Brian Estes, and firefighter Chris Stratton

The Godfrey Women’s Club presented the 2019 Golden Leaf Award to Allison Ringering on behalf of her late husband, Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jacob “Jake” Ringering, for his ultimate sacrifice for the community.

Ringering contributed by his dedication of time and service to the community of Godfrey. He joined the Godfrey Fire Protection District in 2010. His talent and efforts have brought pride and honor to the community. He moved up the ranks by obtaining the qualifications with many hours of physical training, study and practical application of those studies. He passed his knowledge and experience on to other firefighters as a fire science instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Past President Ginger Woodman and President Pam Whisler presented the award to Allison Ringering.

“The Godfrey Women’s Club is honored to give the 2019 Golden Leaf Award to Captain Jacob “Jake” Ringering for service and dedication to the village of Godfrey,” a press release states.

The Godfrey Women’s Club also approved a yearly donation for the ResQCPR advanced CPR system of $500 for replacement pods. The donation is made in honor of Ringering. Pods are a one-time-use item. Funding to purchase five replacement pods will allow the fire district to continue to use the ResQCPR systems.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter