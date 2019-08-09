Golden Apple honors Bethalto teacher with Crystal Apple Award

Elisabeth Knierim of Bethalto, a teacher at Belleville High School-West, is among 67 educators who received a Crystal Apple Award from nonprofit organization Golden Apple.

Nearly a decade ago, these teachers were chosen to participate in the Golden Apple Scholars teacher preparation program as high school seniors or early college students, and agreed to teach in an Illinois school-of-need for five years upon graduating from an Illinois college. The scholars were honored in a ceremony at DePaul University in Chicago, a partner of the Golden Apple Foundation that hosts multiple Scholar Institutes every summer.

“Throughout the state of Illinois, we address the teacher shortage crisis by preparing, placing, mentoring and retaining teachers in schools that are underserved,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple Foundation. “We are proud of our Scholars who have earned their Crystal Apple Award; as, they have made a positive, sustained impact in their school community.”

Teachers who receive preparation in the Golden Apple Scholars program have higher graduation and retention rates – nearly seven times the national average for first-generation college-goers. In addition, 82 percent of Golden Apple Scholars remain in teaching for more than five years (compared to 54 percent of Illinois teachers who are in the field after five years, according to the U.S. Department of Education). Scholars are in high-demand, with 97 percent of school principals surveyed replying they want and need more Scholars and 80 percent reporting Golden Apple Scholars are better prepared when they start teaching, than those prepared by any other program.

“The Scholars program prepares our teachers to make a difference in challenging school environments,” said Alan Mather, president of Golden Apple. “These Scholars continue on the journey to change students' lives, to light the fire of learning where they are most needed.”

