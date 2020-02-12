Gori Law Firm asks community to help save lives at blood drive

The Gori Law Firm invites the community to help bolster the local blood supply for patients in need by making a donation at its upcoming blood drive.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be available to eligible blood donors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Gori Law Firm office, 156 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Blood supplies become critical in the winter as inclement weather and illness during flu season can prevent people from donating. In late January, the Red Cross put out an urgent call for donors of all blood types, and particularly for Type O. The organization reported just a three-day supply of Type O blood was available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. A driver’s license or blood donor’s card or two other forms of identification are required to check in.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: GoriJAssociates.

