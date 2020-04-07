Gori Law Firm donates to area food pantries

The Gori Law Firm has donated to several locally owned food pantries.

Community Care Center in Granite City, Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, and the Glen-Ed Food Pantry each received a donation of $1,000. The donations were made to help with the growing demand for household and food items because of increased unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food pantries, like the Glen Ed Pantry in Edwardsville, are in need of increased donations to serve the community’s needs. A statement on the Glen Ed Pantry website indicates monetary donations are preferred because “we can use bulk buying power to purchase exactly what we need at better prices to make funds go further, and it will be easier and more efficient to stock large amounts of the same item.” All three organizations assist families by offering food and household items, clothing, and support.

Sara Salger, managing partner for The Gori Law Firm, wanted to assist the community in these unprecedented times and decided to take action.

“The attorneys and I knew that the food pantries were in need of more supplies and we wanted to help,” Salger said. “The centers are continuing to do amazing things for families in our area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they have experienced job loss or have fallen ill. The outpouring of support I’ve seen in our community has been incredible, and now more than ever it’s important to work together, assist where needed and practice social distancing to remain healthy.”

To donate, contact the organizations using the telephone numbers below. All centers can also be found online for more information.