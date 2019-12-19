Gori Law Firm files additional complaint against Metro East Sanitary District

× Expand photo submitted by Andrew Rees Myrtle Avenue

The Gori Law Firm, specifically attorneys Randy Gori, Chris Layloff and Ron Motil, filed an additional complaint on Dec. 19, 2019, regarding the ongoing Metro East Sanitary District litigation. The firm alleges that the Metro East Sanitary District was negligent in its responsibilities to keep sewage out of residents’ homes on Aug. 12, the date of an extreme rainfall event. Nearly 100 plaintiffs have now joined the suit against the sanitary district.

“We’re a local firm, and many of our attorneys, including a few on this case, have personal connections to Granite City,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We are focused on the underlying issue of what caused the August flooding and who is responsible for the overwhelming damages our clients have incurred. Having nearly 100 plaintiffs included in our additional complaint speaks to the gravity of this litigation.”

On Aug. 12, 2019, a rainstorm and alleged negligence by MESD caused hundreds of homes, cars and businesses to become inundated with floodwaters and sewage.

The statute of limitations for this lawsuit is six months from the date of the incident. This is a period of time prescribed by statute which limits, in certain cases, the time for filing a claim. The Gori Law Firm will not be able to add individuals to this lawsuit after Feb. 10.

For more information, call (618) 767-5937.

