Gori Law firm obtains $8.4 million verdict for clients

The Gori Law Firm announced attorneys Chris Layloff and Jason Steinmeyer have obtained an $8.433 million dollar verdict for their clients Al and Pam Bennett. The trial began on Aug. 12 and the verdict was delivered on Aug. 22.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Al Bennett was employed at Ford, Mercury and Lincoln automobile dealerships from the 1960s to the 1980s. While working at the dealerships, he was exposed to asbestos through his regular contact with brakes, gaskets, clutches and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) replacement parts. This asbestos exposure eventually led to Bennett’s pleural mesothelioma diagnosis in his right lung. Bennett later retired and resides in South County, where he continues to be treated. Because he is sick and undergoing treatment, Pam Bennett attended the verdict on his behalf.

“Chris and Jason are always fighting tirelessly for their clients, and this case is no exception,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “I’m extremely proud of our team and their effort in obtaining justice for Mr. and Mrs. Bennett.”

“We’re happy to achieve justice for our clients, especially wonderful people like Al and Pam. Hopefully this verdict serves as a lesson for companies large and small; when companies do wrong, they should expect to face justice,” said Chris Layloff, an attorney at The Gori Law Firm.

“Chris and I couldn’t be more honored to represent Al and Pam,” attorney Jason Steinmeyer added. “Although Al is currently suffering from pleural mesothelioma, we hope that this sizable verdict will help him and his family find some peace during this difficult time.”

Mesothelioma is a rare cancer in which cells of the mesothelium (a membrane that covers and protects most of the internal organs of the body) become abnormal and malignant. Treatment of mesothelioma may vary depending on the type, its aggressiveness and other factors. It is nearly universally a fatal disease, and the only known cause of the disease is exposure to asbestos. The symptoms of this disease are similar to many other conditions. Because of this, the disease is usually well-established by the time it is diagnosed. The Gori Law Firm works to give victims and their families the opportunity to assert their rights in a court of law within six to nine months of the date their lawsuit is filed.

