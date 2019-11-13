Gori Law Firm sues Metro East Sanitary District over Granite City flood damage

× Expand photo submitted by Thomas Jackson 25th and Missouri Avenue

The Gori Law Firm, specifically attorneys Randy Gori, Chris Layloff, and Ron Motil, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 12, alleging the Metro East Sanitary District was negligent in its responsibilities to keep water and sewage out of residents’ homes after heavy rainfall Aug. 12.

“We rely on government services like MESD to keep our homes safe,” said Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “The flooding that occurred on August 12 was devastating to so many people. The collapse of foundation walls and mold damage can cause permanent and life-threatening injuries. If MESD is found to be liable, it will affirm my personal belief that the leadership at MESD has failed our community.”

On Aug. 12, a rainstorm and alleged negligence by MESD caused hundreds of homes, cars and businesses to become inundated with floodwaters and sewage.

“There are several attorneys and staff, including myself, who all grew up in Granite City. Those injured are our families, neighbors, and friends,” said Layloff, a partner at the firm. “What happened is truly tragic — a generation’s worth of savings wiped out because of what we allege was negligent conduct on behalf of the leadership of MESD. We aren’t talking about damp carpet in the corner of a basement. Our clients had water up to the floor joists: six, even eight feet of water. One client’s whole foundation wall collapsed.”

“I lived in Granite City for a large part of my life, and I’ve never seen flooding like this,” Motil said. “I can’t believe that MESD expects the residents to foot the bill for what has happened to their homes and property. I appreciate the low-interest loan opportunities, but people should not have to take on more debt to fix a problem that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

For more information, call the firm at (618) 767-5937.

