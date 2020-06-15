Governor announces $275 million in emergency relief

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $275 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant programs. This funding includes an additional $90 million allocated via the CARES Act, allowing the state to increase eligibility for these programs to 1 million income-qualified Illinoisans.

Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other essential household services. To learn more about these expanded offerings and to fill out new remote applications made live today, visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com.

“The work to build a state that serves all its people — no matter who they are or what part of Illinois they call home — is more important than ever as we seek to restore our economy while continuing to prioritize our collective health,” Pritzker said. “This additional funding for our Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and our Community Services Block Grant program allows us to provide even more support for things like rent, food, temporary shelter, utility bills and other essential services to qualifying low-income households who need emergency assistance. Under this $275 million program, 3.5 million Illinoisans are eligible for hundreds of dollars in relief.”

With the passage of the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget, an additional $90 million in federal CARES Act funding will be allocated for community assistance programming, making way for a total $275 million investment that will help families affected by the crisis. To provide additional relief for families in the face of COVID-19, the governor’s budget also increases the eligibility income threshold up to 200 percent of federal poverty level.

“COVID-19 has not only resulted in an unprecedented global health crisis, but it has also led to an extraordinary economic crisis as well — causing many Illinois families to turn to safety net programs like these,” Acting Director of DCEO Michael Negron said. “Governor Pritzker’s investments to expand our LIHEAP and CSBG programs will help many more income-eligible individuals and families impacted by this crisis to get the help they need so they can get back on their feet.”

To connect Illinoisans with expanded program offerings, DCEO has launched a new remote application process that will provide applicants the option to begin the intake process online or over the phone with the assistance of a live agent. The state’s new website and call center will be accessible for all residents with assistance provided in English, Spanish and other languages. By eliminating the requirement to apply in person, income-eligible applicants can swiftly proceed through the application process from the safety of their own homes.

Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted. In the coming weeks, DCEO will partner with its network of 35 statewide community action agencies to conduct outreach to high-need communities to let them know about this critical funding available, and to inform them of easy steps they can take to apply immediately.

Qualifying participants could receive hundreds of dollars in relief support. Last year, the average household qualifying for LIHEAP received $600 in assistance. Expanded eligibility for CSBG takes effect immediately. New LIHEAP eligibility will come online at the end of July; residents can still apply for 2020 programing through June 30.

To expedite application reviews, DCEO will work with community action agencies and local agencies to verify income and eligibility documentation. Eligibility will be determined by a number of factors, such as household size and the applicant’s ability to verify documentation. While the state typically disburses community assistance funds in a matter of weeks, turnaround time under the expanded Help Illinois Families initiative may be extended due to the volume of applications received.

Residents who believe they may be eligible are encouraged to visit the website and follow easy steps to apply immediately. The state is reminding applicants of the following documentation required for applying, depending on type of assistance being sought:

Proof of employment (paystubs) for the head of the household for the last 30 days.

Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

Copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are not included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Crowe joins area lawmakers to announce funding

Recognizing the lasting, devastating financial effects the COVID-19 pandemic could have on working families, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) joined lawmakers Monday to announce state funds being made available to help residents with their utility bills and confront the root causes of poverty.

“This pandemic has been difficult for so many people. The last thing residents need to worry about is keeping the lights on,” Crowe said. “By investing funds in the LIHEAP program, Illinois is committed to supporting working families struggling to make ends meet.”

At a press conference in Belleville at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, Crowe expressed support for expanding the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant. The programs are backed by $90 million in CARES Act funding. The increased funding will become available when next year’s state budget starting on July 1, 2020.

Administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, LIHEAP allows residents who meet the income requirements to qualify for emergency assistance to cover the costs of utility bills.

The CSBG provides funds to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in communities.

For more information and applications, visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com.

