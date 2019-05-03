Governor issues disaster proclamation for Madison, 33 other counties

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a state disaster proclamation for 34 counties along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. The declaration will ensure state support to communities that are battling floods caused by weeks of elevated river levels and heavy rains.

The disaster proclamation covers the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, Woodford.

“I have directed agency heads in my administration to ensure they are doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the ongoing flooding risks across the state,” Pritzker said. “River levels are rapidly rising and with more precipitation in the forecast, many communities will need additional assistance. The state of Illinois is ready to help our communities as they work to protect our residents and critical infrastructure.”

Already, Illinois has seen record river crests, residential evacuations and flood-related washouts and road buckling. At this time, all residents in river communities are being asked to prepare for potential evacuations should floodwaters reach their home.

“Now is the time to get your family prepared,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Acting-Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Pack a bag with essentials such as clothes, medicine and other necessary items. Be sure to consider all members of your family, including your pets, and to follow instructions from your local emergency management officials.’”

Pritzker and more than a dozen legislators received a briefing Friday from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, regarding the flooded areas along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

To assist with the state’s flood-fighting efforts, the Department of Corrections has activated around-the-clock work crews to support sandbagging efforts; the Illinois Department of Transportation is handling delivery of the pumps, hoses and sandbags; the Department of Public Health is preparing clean drinking water kits, and the American Red Cross has established or identified shelters in the affected areas.

Last month, the governor directed IEMA to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield to coordinate state personnel and assets needed to help local officials keep residents safe and protect critical infrastructure. Information related to the current flood event and flood safety is available on the Ready Illinois website at Ready.Illinois.gov.