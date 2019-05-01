Governor proclaims Motorcycle Awareness Month

× Expand motorcycle

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind drivers to Start Seeing Motorcycles. Although motorcycles represent 3 percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, they account for 12 percent of traffic fatalities — 119 in 2018 alone.

“We are encouraged to see a decrease in motorcycle fatalities in 2018, but the only acceptable number is zero,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “We continue to work to make our roads safer, but we need everyone’s help by sharing the road and eliminating distractions, especially with warmer spring temperatures bringing out more motorcyclists.”

All riders are urged to take precautions to increase their visibility. Recommendations include wearing appropriate protective gear, performing regular maintenance checks and enrolling in IDOT’s free motorcycle safety courses to learn or brush up on riding skills.

“With May the beginning of the traditional riding season, there will be many riders out enjoying the beauty Illinois has to offer,” Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said. “To riders, we ask that you make yourself as safe as possible by gearing up with protective riding apparel, and we encourage you to seek out quality training. To all other roadway users, focus on your drive by clearing all distractions. Vulnerable populations such as motorcyclists all too often pay a heavy price for inattention.”

IDOT’s Start Seeing Motorcycles campaign is made possible through teamwork with ISP, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education and other organizations that promote motorcycle education, awareness and safety.

The newly updated startseeingmotorcycles.org provides more information about free motorcycle training and safety programs.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter