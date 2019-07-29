Governor requests extension for disaster declaration

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson

Governor JB Pritzker formally requested an extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the state to request a federal disaster declaration from this spring’s devastating storms and floods.

In his request, he stated that flood fighting, dewatering activities and emergency protective measures are still ongoing in some areas of the state. There are areas of the state that remain inaccessible to residents and this continues to present life/safety issues for residents. For this reason, the governor requested a 30-day extension to submit the necessary documentation supporting a request for a federal disaster declaration.

“This extension is necessary in order to get a clear and accurate picture of the extensive damage this flood created in our state,” he said. “Our administration is working with our federal partners and congressional delegation to stress how important this extension is to the State’s recovery efforts.”

Today, Damage Assessment Teams from FEMA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration will be on-site in northern and north-central Illinois reviewing damage to roads, levees and other damages and costs incurred by local governments. In the coming weeks, teams will shift their focus to damages sustained to homes and businesses. With this extension, there will be more time for the water to recede, safely allowing teams to review the damage sustained in the southern part of our state.

Joint damage assessments will take place in the following counties - LaSalle, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Knox, Henry, Pike, Morgan, Woodford, Calhoun, Madison, Monroe, Bureau, Hancock, Adams, Peoria, Fulton, Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Tazewell, Greene, Jersey, St. Clair, Randolph, Jackson, Union and Alexander Counties. Due to the extensive geographic region and ongoing flood fight impeding key transportation thoroughfares, this process is expected to last several weeks.

For updates on the current flood operation, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.ready.illinois.gov.