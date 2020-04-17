Governor requests flags at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

Gary Blakeley Gary Blakeley - stock.adobe.com Land of Lincoln Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth President of the United States, with the current flag of the United States of America.

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of all who have perished from COVID-19 in the Land of Lincoln.

The notice includes U.S. flags and state flags.

More information is available at http://www.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Flag.aspx.

